3440 S Fairfax Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated yoga

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pet friendly yoga

Beautiful Home in University Hills Denver Ranch! This is the perfect home for your everyone! $250 RENT REDUCTION - This house has a total of 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in University Hills Denver. This house also features a large backyard perfect for tenants with kids or dogs!



This house recently had fresh new paint, updated floor, and updated kitchen. You'll appreciate the extra details and extra efforts that went into creating a fantastic home for your family.



This neighborhood is quiet and offers a nice place to live in. It is close to Starbucks, Dunkin, CorePower Yoga, grocery, shopping, restaurants and very close to freeway access.



*RENT IS NOW $2125 a month from $2375, that's a $250 REDUCTION! You can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making the rent only $2050 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.

* Minimum of 1 Year Lease

* PETS: $250 non-refundable move-in fee and $35/monthly each pet.

No Pit Bulls or pit mixes. No CATS.

* Renter's Insurance covering all dogs required.

* Application fee per adult $30. All adults must complete the application

* NO SMOKING, DRUGS OR 420

* Washer/Dryer for rent available for $35 per month (subject to availability)

* Tenant pays all utilities.

* Deposit plus 1st month's rent should be paid in Cash prior to move in via First Bank Deposit

* Off street parking



For questions or to schedule a showing, HIT contact us with your answer to the questions below:



1. How many adults/kids/pets?

2. When would you like to move?

3. How long would you like to stay?

4. When will you have the cash needed ($ 4,175.00, PLUS pet fee and etc IF APPLICABLE)?

5. What are you paying now?

6. Tell me about any criminal or eviction history.

7. Credit Score



*Note: Please check your email once you send your inquiry for showing instructions. All applications are subject for approval the application fee is nonrefundable. We will prioritize applicant who can move in as soon as possible.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4821047)