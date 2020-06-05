All apartments in Denver
3440 S Fairfax Street
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

3440 S Fairfax Street

3440 South Fairfax Street · No Longer Available
Location

3440 South Fairfax Street, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

Beautiful Home in University Hills Denver Ranch! This is the perfect home for your everyone! $250 RENT REDUCTION - This house has a total of 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in University Hills Denver. This house also features a large backyard perfect for tenants with kids or dogs!

This house recently had fresh new paint, updated floor, and updated kitchen. You'll appreciate the extra details and extra efforts that went into creating a fantastic home for your family.

This neighborhood is quiet and offers a nice place to live in. It is close to Starbucks, Dunkin, CorePower Yoga, grocery, shopping, restaurants and very close to freeway access.

*RENT IS NOW $2125 a month from $2375, that's a $250 REDUCTION! You can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making the rent only $2050 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.
* Minimum of 1 Year Lease
* PETS: $250 non-refundable move-in fee and $35/monthly each pet.
No Pit Bulls or pit mixes. No CATS.
* Renter's Insurance covering all dogs required.
* Application fee per adult $30. All adults must complete the application
* NO SMOKING, DRUGS OR 420
* Washer/Dryer for rent available for $35 per month (subject to availability)
* Tenant pays all utilities.
* Deposit plus 1st month's rent should be paid in Cash prior to move in via First Bank Deposit
* Off street parking

For questions or to schedule a showing, HIT contact us with your answer to the questions below:

1. How many adults/kids/pets?
2. When would you like to move?
3. How long would you like to stay?
4. When will you have the cash needed ($ 4,175.00, PLUS pet fee and etc IF APPLICABLE)?
5. What are you paying now?
6. Tell me about any criminal or eviction history.
7. Credit Score

*Note: Please check your email once you send your inquiry for showing instructions. All applications are subject for approval the application fee is nonrefundable. We will prioritize applicant who can move in as soon as possible.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4821047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3440 S Fairfax Street have any available units?
3440 S Fairfax Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3440 S Fairfax Street have?
Some of 3440 S Fairfax Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3440 S Fairfax Street currently offering any rent specials?
3440 S Fairfax Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3440 S Fairfax Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3440 S Fairfax Street is pet friendly.
Does 3440 S Fairfax Street offer parking?
Yes, 3440 S Fairfax Street offers parking.
Does 3440 S Fairfax Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3440 S Fairfax Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3440 S Fairfax Street have a pool?
No, 3440 S Fairfax Street does not have a pool.
Does 3440 S Fairfax Street have accessible units?
No, 3440 S Fairfax Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3440 S Fairfax Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3440 S Fairfax Street does not have units with dishwashers.
