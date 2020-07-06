3439 Mariposa St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come check out this great townhome in the Highlands! Available 6/1/20. This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse features hard wood floors, a fenced backyard, and a detached garage. Great location for a quick commute to downtown and right around the corner from Confluence Park, shopping districts, and some of the most popular restaurants in Denver!



Call or email to schedule a showing! Showings are available Monday-Friday 10am-4pm and Saturday 11am-2pm.



Minimum 12 month lease.



Qualifications and Application Process: Copy of ID needed as well as SSN or ITIN for every adult living in the property, no evictions or criminal records, credit score typcically >650, combined gross monthly income at least three times monthly rent with income verified.



Application fee is $18 per adult. Our application can be found at: https://www.trgdenver.com/rental-application