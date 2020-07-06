All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 3 2020 at 7:35 AM

3439 Mariposa St

3439 Mariposa Street · No Longer Available
Location

3439 Mariposa Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come check out this great townhome in the Highlands! Available 6/1/20. This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse features hard wood floors, a fenced backyard, and a detached garage. Great location for a quick commute to downtown and right around the corner from Confluence Park, shopping districts, and some of the most popular restaurants in Denver!

Call or email to schedule a showing! Showings are available Monday-Friday 10am-4pm and Saturday 11am-2pm.

Minimum 12 month lease.

Qualifications and Application Process: Copy of ID needed as well as SSN or ITIN for every adult living in the property, no evictions or criminal records, credit score typcically >650, combined gross monthly income at least three times monthly rent with income verified.

Application fee is $18 per adult. Our application can be found at: https://www.trgdenver.com/rental-application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3439 Mariposa St have any available units?
3439 Mariposa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3439 Mariposa St have?
Some of 3439 Mariposa St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3439 Mariposa St currently offering any rent specials?
3439 Mariposa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3439 Mariposa St pet-friendly?
No, 3439 Mariposa St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3439 Mariposa St offer parking?
Yes, 3439 Mariposa St offers parking.
Does 3439 Mariposa St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3439 Mariposa St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3439 Mariposa St have a pool?
No, 3439 Mariposa St does not have a pool.
Does 3439 Mariposa St have accessible units?
No, 3439 Mariposa St does not have accessible units.
Does 3439 Mariposa St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3439 Mariposa St has units with dishwashers.

