Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3435 Zuni St
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:10 AM

3435 Zuni St

3435 Zuni St · No Longer Available
Location

3435 Zuni St, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
1 bedroom 1 bath apt for rent in very desirable LoHi neighborhood. $1250.00 per month rent. $1000.00 security deposit. Water and trash utilities included with rent. Available December 1st.

Amenities include:
- Washer and Dryer IN UNIT!
- Private fenced patio space
- Free off street parking space
- Recently updated
- Gas stove
- Lots of closet\storage space
- New Windows
- Lots of natural light
- Communal BBQ and picnic bench

Located in very popular Potter Highlands neighborhood. Walking distance to Downtown, Highlands, shopping, bars, restaurants and coffee shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3435 Zuni St have any available units?
3435 Zuni St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3435 Zuni St have?
Some of 3435 Zuni St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3435 Zuni St currently offering any rent specials?
3435 Zuni St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3435 Zuni St pet-friendly?
No, 3435 Zuni St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3435 Zuni St offer parking?
Yes, 3435 Zuni St offers parking.
Does 3435 Zuni St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3435 Zuni St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3435 Zuni St have a pool?
No, 3435 Zuni St does not have a pool.
Does 3435 Zuni St have accessible units?
No, 3435 Zuni St does not have accessible units.
Does 3435 Zuni St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3435 Zuni St does not have units with dishwashers.
