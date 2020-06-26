3435 Zuni St

Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bath apt for rent in very desirable LoHi neighborhood. $1250.00 per month rent. $1000.00 security deposit. Water and trash utilities included with rent. Available December 1st.
Amenities include:
- Washer and Dryer IN UNIT!
- Private fenced patio space
- Free off street parking space
- Recently updated
- Gas stove
- Lots of closet\storage space
- New Windows
- Lots of natural light
- Communal BBQ and picnic bench
Located in very popular Potter Highlands neighborhood. Walking distance to Downtown, Highlands, shopping, bars, restaurants and coffee shops.