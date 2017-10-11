All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3415 W 37th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3415 W 37th Ave
Last updated November 12 2019 at 11:59 AM

3415 W 37th Ave

3415 West 37th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3415 West 37th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Renovated Highlands Bungalow - Best location in West Highlands! Cool finishes, new kitchen and baths, large fenced yard, 2-car garage. Central A/C, top-of-the-line appliances, large front porch, huge family room.

(RLNE4231033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3415 W 37th Ave have any available units?
3415 W 37th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3415 W 37th Ave have?
Some of 3415 W 37th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3415 W 37th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3415 W 37th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3415 W 37th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3415 W 37th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3415 W 37th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3415 W 37th Ave offers parking.
Does 3415 W 37th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3415 W 37th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3415 W 37th Ave have a pool?
No, 3415 W 37th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3415 W 37th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3415 W 37th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3415 W 37th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3415 W 37th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lydian
2560 Welton St
Denver, CO 80205
Broadstone on 9th
4300 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80220
Sherman Commons
10 S Sherman St
Denver, CO 80209
Parliament
4363 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80237
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University