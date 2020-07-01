3401 Navajo St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

1 Bedroom in Heart of LoHi - Property Id: 175408



1 Bedroom / Bathroom available for rent month-to-month in the heart of LoHi.



Fully furnished (memory foam king bed) with all utilities included. Free street parking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175408

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5376903)