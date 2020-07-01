Rent Calculator
3401 Navajo St.
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3401 Navajo St.
3401 Navajo Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3401 Navajo Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
1 Bedroom in Heart of LoHi - Property Id: 175408
1 Bedroom / Bathroom available for rent month-to-month in the heart of LoHi.
Fully furnished (memory foam king bed) with all utilities included. Free street parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175408
Property Id 175408
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5376903)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3401 Navajo St. have any available units?
3401 Navajo St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3401 Navajo St. have?
Some of 3401 Navajo St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3401 Navajo St. currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Navajo St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Navajo St. pet-friendly?
No, 3401 Navajo St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denver
.
Does 3401 Navajo St. offer parking?
No, 3401 Navajo St. does not offer parking.
Does 3401 Navajo St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3401 Navajo St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Navajo St. have a pool?
No, 3401 Navajo St. does not have a pool.
Does 3401 Navajo St. have accessible units?
No, 3401 Navajo St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Navajo St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 Navajo St. has units with dishwashers.
