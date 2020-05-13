All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3400 Larimer St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3400 Larimer St
Last updated November 11 2019 at 9:15 PM

3400 Larimer St

3400 Larimer Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
River North Art District
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3400 Larimer Street, Denver, CO 80205
River North Art District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1459a4c0a8 ---- Fabulous 3 Bedroom Townhouse with a Rooftop Deck! Step inside to find a gorgeous kitchen with modern finished and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen is open to the dinning space, living room and home office desk space. Ample storage! Upstairs, you'll find two bedrooms and their bathrooms. Continuing up, you'll find a large rooftop deck with expansive views of downtown and the mountains! The lowest level features a private suite with its own private entrance. Attached 2 car garage. Key-less entry included. Pets are allowed at the owner's discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: http://www.coloradorpm.com/tenant-frequently-asked-questions/ This property is a Non Smoking property. We are pledged to the letter and spirit of the U.S. Policy for the Achievement of Equal Housing Opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support a program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND pay a non-refundable $50 application fee. The following criteria must be met in applying: TransUnion Vantage score of 620 or above. A score of 619 &ndash; 550 will require additional deposit and a risk administration fee. All scores below 550 will be declined. Gross income must be equal to 3 times the monthly rent. . Applicants must provide pay stubs covering 30 consecutive days of gross income. If self-employed, tax returns must be provided. No felony convictions of a violent or sexual nature or that involve methamphetamine or arson. Regarding previous rental history, no evictions or outstanding balances. Applicants will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification. Before applying for the home please verify that the property is still available under the &ldquo;Available Properties&rdquo; tab. All application fees are nonrefundable. The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.ColoradoRPM.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. All photos are of the actual property unless noted are only representative of the size and space of the interior. Applicants must view the property in person to determine if the size and space of the property is acceptable to their needs and wants. No properties will be rented "sight unseen". We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Attached 2 Car Garage Blinds Central A/C Forced Air Gas Stove Gas Water Heater Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 Larimer St have any available units?
3400 Larimer St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 Larimer St have?
Some of 3400 Larimer St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 Larimer St currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Larimer St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 Larimer St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3400 Larimer St is pet friendly.
Does 3400 Larimer St offer parking?
Yes, 3400 Larimer St offers parking.
Does 3400 Larimer St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3400 Larimer St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Larimer St have a pool?
No, 3400 Larimer St does not have a pool.
Does 3400 Larimer St have accessible units?
Yes, 3400 Larimer St has accessible units.
Does 3400 Larimer St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3400 Larimer St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mercantile Square Lofts
1590 Wynkoop St
Denver, CO 80202
The Theo
985 N Albion St
Denver, CO 80220
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80223
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Flats on 29th
455 29th St
Denver, CO 80205
Vita Flats
101 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue
Denver, CO 80210
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University