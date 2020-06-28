All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:12 PM

3397 S Emporia Ct

3397 South Emporia Court · No Longer Available
Location

3397 South Emporia Court, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Beautiful home is available for lease on September 14th and is available for an 18 month lease. The home has been recently remodeled. As you walk in you enter a large family room to entertain your guests. The house then opens up to a spacious kitchen, dining, and living room area. The kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors run throughout the main level and into the large living room. Enjoy the fireplace or spend time with the family watching your favorite movie. The home has four bedrooms on the upper level including a master suite with a very large master bath. The home also has a finished basement making up the 3200 square feet of living space. This home has a 2 car attached garage, as well as an additional 2 car detached garage that is a mechanics dream! The backyard is very large (1/3 acre) and has custom landscaping and two storage sheds. The landscaping will be professionally cared for at the owners expense. Washer and Dryer are included with the home. The home is dog friendly for mature dogs but cats aren't allowed. Tenants responsible for all utilities.

This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below.

All adults who will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following

Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered.

Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.

Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.

Eviction and rental history .

Reference checks.

If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies.

A security deposit equaling one months rent is due at lease signing.

The first months rent is due at lease signing. If you are moving in after the 20th of the month, the pro-rated rent is due for the current month, as well as the first full months rent at lease signing.

There is a one-time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.

There is a $15 portal fee due monthly that gives you access to our portal system. This allows you to pay rent many ways including cash, credit card, ACH, etc. It is also how you will manage maintenance requests as well as giving you access to a 24/7 maintenance emergency line.

Resident Liability Insurance is required at $100,000 in coverage. This is offered through PMI Parker for $12.95 a month and each lease is automatically enrolled unless other adequate coverage is provided prior to lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3397 S Emporia Ct have any available units?
3397 S Emporia Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3397 S Emporia Ct have?
Some of 3397 S Emporia Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3397 S Emporia Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3397 S Emporia Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3397 S Emporia Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3397 S Emporia Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3397 S Emporia Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3397 S Emporia Ct offers parking.
Does 3397 S Emporia Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3397 S Emporia Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3397 S Emporia Ct have a pool?
No, 3397 S Emporia Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3397 S Emporia Ct have accessible units?
No, 3397 S Emporia Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3397 S Emporia Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3397 S Emporia Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
