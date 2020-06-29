Rent Calculator
3351 Birch St
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:45 AM
1 of 1
3351 Birch St
3351 Birch Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3351 Birch Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
park hill home #1 - Property Id: 166147
comfortable, clean quiet, well kept since 2010.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/166147
Property Id 166147
(RLNE5610010)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3351 Birch St have any available units?
3351 Birch St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3351 Birch St have?
Some of 3351 Birch St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3351 Birch St currently offering any rent specials?
3351 Birch St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3351 Birch St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3351 Birch St is pet friendly.
Does 3351 Birch St offer parking?
No, 3351 Birch St does not offer parking.
Does 3351 Birch St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3351 Birch St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3351 Birch St have a pool?
No, 3351 Birch St does not have a pool.
Does 3351 Birch St have accessible units?
No, 3351 Birch St does not have accessible units.
Does 3351 Birch St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3351 Birch St has units with dishwashers.
