Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:08 AM

3350 W Moncrieff Pl

3350 West Moncrieff Place · No Longer Available
Location

3350 West Moncrieff Place, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Walk to all the shops and restaurants in Highlands Square! Truly an urban walkable neighborhood. Updated 3 BD 2.5 BA home with hardwood floors, trendy kitchen with peeled brick, main level master and additional main level bathroom with new washer/dryer. Nice fully-fenced backyard, mature trees and landscaping. There is a one-car garage, another parking space off the alley, and a large storage shed and additional storage in the crawl space.. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for yard maintenance including watering/cutting the grass and snow removal per city requirements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3350 W Moncrieff Pl have any available units?
3350 W Moncrieff Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3350 W Moncrieff Pl have?
Some of 3350 W Moncrieff Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3350 W Moncrieff Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3350 W Moncrieff Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3350 W Moncrieff Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3350 W Moncrieff Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3350 W Moncrieff Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3350 W Moncrieff Pl offers parking.
Does 3350 W Moncrieff Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3350 W Moncrieff Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3350 W Moncrieff Pl have a pool?
No, 3350 W Moncrieff Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3350 W Moncrieff Pl have accessible units?
No, 3350 W Moncrieff Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3350 W Moncrieff Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3350 W Moncrieff Pl has units with dishwashers.

