3350 W Moncrieff Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Walk to all the shops and restaurants in Highlands Square! Truly an urban walkable neighborhood. Updated 3 BD 2.5 BA home with hardwood floors, trendy kitchen with peeled brick, main level master and additional main level bathroom with new washer/dryer. Nice fully-fenced backyard, mature trees and landscaping. There is a one-car garage, another parking space off the alley, and a large storage shed and additional storage in the crawl space.. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for yard maintenance including watering/cutting the grass and snow removal per city requirements.