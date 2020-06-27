3348 N Steele St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunningly Gorgeous Denver Home - This home sits right by the museum of natural history near downtown Denver! With all of the upgrades of the home, this charming home feels like your own personal luxurious mansion! With almost 2,000 square feet, and a detached garage, come home and leave your worries at your front door! This home has a finished basement with an exterior entrance, vaulted ceilings, a gorgeous kitchen with modern appliances, slab granite countertops, beautiful hardwood floors, 3 spacious bedrooms, and 3 stunning bathrooms! Want to feel like a Denver movie star? Call us today to schedule your showing!



(RLNE4353655)