All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3348 N Steele St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3348 N Steele St
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

3348 N Steele St

3348 Steele Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3348 Steele Street, Denver, CO 80205
Clayton

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunningly Gorgeous Denver Home - This home sits right by the museum of natural history near downtown Denver! With all of the upgrades of the home, this charming home feels like your own personal luxurious mansion! With almost 2,000 square feet, and a detached garage, come home and leave your worries at your front door! This home has a finished basement with an exterior entrance, vaulted ceilings, a gorgeous kitchen with modern appliances, slab granite countertops, beautiful hardwood floors, 3 spacious bedrooms, and 3 stunning bathrooms! Want to feel like a Denver movie star? Call us today to schedule your showing!

(RLNE4353655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3348 N Steele St have any available units?
3348 N Steele St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3348 N Steele St have?
Some of 3348 N Steele St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3348 N Steele St currently offering any rent specials?
3348 N Steele St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3348 N Steele St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3348 N Steele St is pet friendly.
Does 3348 N Steele St offer parking?
Yes, 3348 N Steele St offers parking.
Does 3348 N Steele St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3348 N Steele St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3348 N Steele St have a pool?
No, 3348 N Steele St does not have a pool.
Does 3348 N Steele St have accessible units?
No, 3348 N Steele St does not have accessible units.
Does 3348 N Steele St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3348 N Steele St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Dayton Crossing
2570 S Dayton Way
Denver, CO 80231
The Lafayette
1575 North Lafayette Street
Denver, CO 80205
The Paramount
8000 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway
Denver, CO 80202
Alta SoBo Station
500 West Cedar Avenue
Denver, CO 80223
Rocket
1778 Gilpin St
Denver, CO 80218
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St.
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University