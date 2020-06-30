All apartments in Denver
3347 South Flamingo Way

3347 South Flamingo Way · No Longer Available
Location

3347 South Flamingo Way, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home in University Hills.

Master walk-in closet
Updated kitchen and bath; dishwasher, disposal
Washer and dryer included
Covered outdoor living space in the front and rear - large, fully fenced back yard
1-car attached garage

Easy access to I-25, I-225 and light rail,
Close to Eisenhower Park and the Highline Canal
Close to Hampden

Available: January 7th
Rent: $2,150
Security Deposit: $1,500
Pet Rent: $25/pet

Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water, cable, internet
Landlord pays sewer, trash

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3347-s-flamingo-way-denver-co-80222-usa/ecf89a13-579a-42f8-83d2-32f3543f8cc4

(RLNE5448661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3347 South Flamingo Way have any available units?
3347 South Flamingo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3347 South Flamingo Way have?
Some of 3347 South Flamingo Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3347 South Flamingo Way currently offering any rent specials?
3347 South Flamingo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3347 South Flamingo Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3347 South Flamingo Way is pet friendly.
Does 3347 South Flamingo Way offer parking?
Yes, 3347 South Flamingo Way offers parking.
Does 3347 South Flamingo Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3347 South Flamingo Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3347 South Flamingo Way have a pool?
No, 3347 South Flamingo Way does not have a pool.
Does 3347 South Flamingo Way have accessible units?
No, 3347 South Flamingo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3347 South Flamingo Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3347 South Flamingo Way has units with dishwashers.

