3347 South Flamingo Way

Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home in University Hills.



Master walk-in closet

Updated kitchen and bath; dishwasher, disposal

Washer and dryer included

Covered outdoor living space in the front and rear - large, fully fenced back yard

1-car attached garage



Easy access to I-25, I-225 and light rail,

Close to Eisenhower Park and the Highline Canal

Close to Hampden



Available: January 7th

Rent: $2,150

Security Deposit: $1,500

Pet Rent: $25/pet



Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water, cable, internet

Landlord pays sewer, trash



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3347-s-flamingo-way-denver-co-80222-usa/ecf89a13-579a-42f8-83d2-32f3543f8cc4



