3347 South Flamingo Way

Amenities
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home in University Hills.
Master walk-in closet
Updated kitchen and bath; dishwasher, disposal
Washer and dryer included
Covered outdoor living space in the front and rear - large, fully fenced back yard
1-car attached garage
Easy access to I-25, I-225 and light rail,
Close to Eisenhower Park and the Highline Canal
Close to Hampden
Available: January 7th
Rent: $2,150
Security Deposit: $1,500
Pet Rent: $25/pet
Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water, cable, internet
Landlord pays sewer, trash
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3347-s-flamingo-way-denver-co-80222-usa/ecf89a13-579a-42f8-83d2-32f3543f8cc4
(RLNE5448661)