3346 Williams St

Wonderful Newer Construction, Carriage House 1 bed, 1 bath unit conveniently located to Downtown Denver. Top of the line, modern finishes with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances - perfect for city living. Close to the light rail, RINO Arts District, restaurants, etc. Washer and Dryer included! The living area is an open concept. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Private patio.1 off street parking space.



No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/Mo Filter Delivery Program. Dog Friendly, No Cats. Renter pays Gas and Electricity - Owner covers water, trash and sewer.



