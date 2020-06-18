All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

3346 Williams St

3346 Williams Street · (720) 715-8437
Location

3346 Williams Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit #200 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Wonderful Newer Construction, Carriage House 1 bed, 1 bath unit conveniently located to Downtown Denver. Top of the line, modern finishes with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances - perfect for city living. Close to the light rail, RINO Arts District, restaurants, etc. Washer and Dryer included! The living area is an open concept. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Private patio.1 off street parking space.

No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/Mo Filter Delivery Program. Dog Friendly, No Cats. Renter pays Gas and Electricity - Owner covers water, trash and sewer.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website.

Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Granite Countertops, Washer, Dryer, A/C

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3346 Williams St have any available units?
3346 Williams St has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3346 Williams St have?
Some of 3346 Williams St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3346 Williams St currently offering any rent specials?
3346 Williams St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3346 Williams St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3346 Williams St is pet friendly.
Does 3346 Williams St offer parking?
Yes, 3346 Williams St does offer parking.
Does 3346 Williams St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3346 Williams St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3346 Williams St have a pool?
No, 3346 Williams St does not have a pool.
Does 3346 Williams St have accessible units?
No, 3346 Williams St does not have accessible units.
Does 3346 Williams St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3346 Williams St does not have units with dishwashers.
