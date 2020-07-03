All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
3346 Williams St
Last updated November 25 2019 at 6:24 PM

3346 Williams St

3346 North Williams Street · No Longer Available
Location

3346 North Williams Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful Newer Construction, Carriage House 1 bed, 1 bath unit conveniently located to Downtown Denver. Top of the line, modern finishes with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances - perfect for city living. Close to the light rail, RINO Arts District, restaurants, etc. Washer and Dryer included! The living area is an open concept. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Private patio.1 off street parking space.

No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/Mo Filter Delivery Program. Dog Friendly, No Cats. Renter pays Gas and Electricity - Owner covers water, trash and sewer.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website.

Amenities: New Build, Hardwood Floors, Granite Countertops, Washer, Dryer, A/C

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

