All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3335 N Clayton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3335 N Clayton St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:44 AM

3335 N Clayton St

3335 Clayton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3335 Clayton Street, Denver, CO 80205
Clayton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this 2bed/1bath single family home in Denver's Five Points Neighborhood. Pet friendly, large fenced yard with garden and deck, gas range, wood floors, large basement. Available 9/1. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3335 N Clayton St have any available units?
3335 N Clayton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3335 N Clayton St have?
Some of 3335 N Clayton St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3335 N Clayton St currently offering any rent specials?
3335 N Clayton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3335 N Clayton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3335 N Clayton St is pet friendly.
Does 3335 N Clayton St offer parking?
No, 3335 N Clayton St does not offer parking.
Does 3335 N Clayton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3335 N Clayton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3335 N Clayton St have a pool?
No, 3335 N Clayton St does not have a pool.
Does 3335 N Clayton St have accessible units?
No, 3335 N Clayton St does not have accessible units.
Does 3335 N Clayton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3335 N Clayton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Andante at Nine Mile Station
3310 S Kenton St
Denver, CO 80014
Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St
Denver, CO 80012
Raleigh at Sloan's Lake
1650 N Raleigh Street
Denver, CO 80204
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Sloans Place
1540 Sheridan Boulevard
Denver, CO 80214
Steele Manor
1421 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
The Hudson
7201 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80224
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University