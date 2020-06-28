Check out this 2bed/1bath single family home in Denver's Five Points Neighborhood. Pet friendly, large fenced yard with garden and deck, gas range, wood floors, large basement. Available 9/1. Call today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3335 N Clayton St have any available units?
3335 N Clayton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3335 N Clayton St have?
Some of 3335 N Clayton St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3335 N Clayton St currently offering any rent specials?
3335 N Clayton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3335 N Clayton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3335 N Clayton St is pet friendly.
Does 3335 N Clayton St offer parking?
No, 3335 N Clayton St does not offer parking.
Does 3335 N Clayton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3335 N Clayton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3335 N Clayton St have a pool?
No, 3335 N Clayton St does not have a pool.
Does 3335 N Clayton St have accessible units?
No, 3335 N Clayton St does not have accessible units.
Does 3335 N Clayton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3335 N Clayton St does not have units with dishwashers.