3330 Lafayette St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2BD, 1BA Home with Bonus Room/Den and Fenced Back Yard, Walking Distance to RiNo - Steps from one of Denver's most popular neighborhoods! You'll have easy access to multiple breweries, restaurants, and shops within a few blocks. Extra bonus room in the back that acts best as a guest room/den. Fenced back yard and washer/dryer is included. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE4028370)