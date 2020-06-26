All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3330 Lafayette St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3330 Lafayette St
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

3330 Lafayette St

3330 North Lafayette Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3330 North Lafayette Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2BD, 1BA Home with Bonus Room/Den and Fenced Back Yard, Walking Distance to RiNo - Steps from one of Denver's most popular neighborhoods! You'll have easy access to multiple breweries, restaurants, and shops within a few blocks. Extra bonus room in the back that acts best as a guest room/den. Fenced back yard and washer/dryer is included. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4028370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3330 Lafayette St have any available units?
3330 Lafayette St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3330 Lafayette St have?
Some of 3330 Lafayette St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3330 Lafayette St currently offering any rent specials?
3330 Lafayette St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3330 Lafayette St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3330 Lafayette St is pet friendly.
Does 3330 Lafayette St offer parking?
No, 3330 Lafayette St does not offer parking.
Does 3330 Lafayette St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3330 Lafayette St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3330 Lafayette St have a pool?
No, 3330 Lafayette St does not have a pool.
Does 3330 Lafayette St have accessible units?
No, 3330 Lafayette St does not have accessible units.
Does 3330 Lafayette St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3330 Lafayette St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St
Denver, CO 80227
East Evans
2375 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
The Quincy
1776 Curtis St
Denver, CO 80202
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
245 Bannock
245 Bannock St
Denver, CO 80223
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
The Kasserman
2680 18th Street
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University