Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

3324 Newton Street

3324 Newton Street · (970) 391-1943
Location

3324 Newton Street, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3324 Newton Street · Avail. now

$2,725

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1429 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
West Highlands 3 bed! Upstairs Loft! Privacy yard! Garage! - Text today to schedule a tour!

Jason 970-391-1943
Jason.jones@realatlas.com

Recently updated, turn of the century home in the West Highlands! Ready for immediate move-in, this immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features fresh paint, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and an unattached garage. It also boasts a stainless steel gas stove/range, swamp cooler, numerous windows, and ample storage space. A spacious loft style master bedroom that features a large walk-in closet, office area, and private bath.

Also boasts a fenced in backyard and patio that includes a storage shed and alley access. Just a short walk to Sloans Lake, Highlands Garden Villages, 24hrs fitness, and Sprouts. Commuting is made easy with access to Federal Blvd, Speer Blvd, and numerous RTD routes. Only minutes from Down Town Denver!

Renting for $2725
Deposit- $2725
Liability or renters Insurance required at move in.

Apps- $45 per adult
We require 3x the rent amount in verifiable income

Call Today to set your showing!
Jason 970-391-1943
Jason.jones@realatlas.com

Professionally Managed by Atlas Real Estate @ REALTOR
Apply online at Realatlas.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5970430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3324 Newton Street have any available units?
3324 Newton Street has a unit available for $2,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3324 Newton Street have?
Some of 3324 Newton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3324 Newton Street currently offering any rent specials?
3324 Newton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3324 Newton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3324 Newton Street is pet friendly.
Does 3324 Newton Street offer parking?
Yes, 3324 Newton Street offers parking.
Does 3324 Newton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3324 Newton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3324 Newton Street have a pool?
No, 3324 Newton Street does not have a pool.
Does 3324 Newton Street have accessible units?
No, 3324 Newton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3324 Newton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3324 Newton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
