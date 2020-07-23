3324 Newton Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking garage

West Highlands 3 bed! Upstairs Loft! Privacy yard! Garage! - Text today to schedule a tour!



Jason 970-391-1943

Jason.jones@realatlas.com



Recently updated, turn of the century home in the West Highlands! Ready for immediate move-in, this immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features fresh paint, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and an unattached garage. It also boasts a stainless steel gas stove/range, swamp cooler, numerous windows, and ample storage space. A spacious loft style master bedroom that features a large walk-in closet, office area, and private bath.



Also boasts a fenced in backyard and patio that includes a storage shed and alley access. Just a short walk to Sloans Lake, Highlands Garden Villages, 24hrs fitness, and Sprouts. Commuting is made easy with access to Federal Blvd, Speer Blvd, and numerous RTD routes. Only minutes from Down Town Denver!



Renting for $2725

Deposit- $2725

Liability or renters Insurance required at move in.



Apps- $45 per adult

We require 3x the rent amount in verifiable income



Call Today to set your showing!

Professionally Managed by Atlas Real Estate @ REALTOR

Apply online at Realatlas.com



No Cats Allowed



