3324 Newton Street

Amenities
West Highlands 3 bed! Upstairs Loft! Privacy yard! Garage! - Text today to schedule a tour!
Jason 970-391-1943
Jason.jones@realatlas.com
Recently updated, turn of the century home in the West Highlands! Ready for immediate move-in, this immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features fresh paint, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and an unattached garage. It also boasts a stainless steel gas stove/range, swamp cooler, numerous windows, and ample storage space. A spacious loft style master bedroom that features a large walk-in closet, office area, and private bath.
Also boasts a fenced in backyard and patio that includes a storage shed and alley access. Just a short walk to Sloans Lake, Highlands Garden Villages, 24hrs fitness, and Sprouts. Commuting is made easy with access to Federal Blvd, Speer Blvd, and numerous RTD routes. Only minutes from Down Town Denver!
Renting for $2725
Deposit- $2725
Liability or renters Insurance required at move in.
Apps- $45 per adult
We require 3x the rent amount in verifiable income
Call Today to set your showing!
Professionally Managed by Atlas Real Estate @ REALTOR
Apply online at Realatlas.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5970430)