Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3319 Lowell Blvd., B
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:16 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3319 Lowell Blvd., B
3319 Lowell Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3319 Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled 2 BR Duplex -Garden Unit
Lowell Blvd. Duplex - Highlands
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3319 Lowell Blvd., B have any available units?
3319 Lowell Blvd., B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
Is 3319 Lowell Blvd., B currently offering any rent specials?
3319 Lowell Blvd., B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3319 Lowell Blvd., B pet-friendly?
No, 3319 Lowell Blvd., B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denver
.
Does 3319 Lowell Blvd., B offer parking?
No, 3319 Lowell Blvd., B does not offer parking.
Does 3319 Lowell Blvd., B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3319 Lowell Blvd., B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3319 Lowell Blvd., B have a pool?
No, 3319 Lowell Blvd., B does not have a pool.
Does 3319 Lowell Blvd., B have accessible units?
No, 3319 Lowell Blvd., B does not have accessible units.
Does 3319 Lowell Blvd., B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3319 Lowell Blvd., B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3319 Lowell Blvd., B have units with air conditioning?
No, 3319 Lowell Blvd., B does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
