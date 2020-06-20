3318 N Marion St

Amenities
Beautiful, fully remodeled, and spacious half duplex in southwest Cole! Large kitchen with high-end appliances (electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave), cabinetry, granite counters & island and a farmhouse sink. Exposed brick throughout the living area. Modern and sleek bathroom. Tons of storage and in-unit laundry. Not to mention, location! Easy access to downtown, minutes away from RiNo and all it has to offer, blocks away from 38th/Blake Station and highways! Plenty of private outdoor space as well as 2 off-street parking spots. Pets are allowed with an additional fee. Utilities (electricity, water, cable/internet, etc.) are tenant's responsibility. Come check it out and you will not be disappointed.
Date Available: Sep 1st 2020.