Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3317 W 17th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3317 W 17th Ave

3317 West 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

3317 West 17th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Modern 3BD, 4BA Townhome in Sloan's Lake with Rooftop Deck, 2-Car Garage - THE BASICS

RENT: $2,740
PROMO: $500 off the first month with a 6-month Lease
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 4 (one full, two 3/4, one half)
PARKING: 2-car attached garage, with additional street parking
LEASE TERM: negotiable; 6 months preferred

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Dogs are negotiable
*There is a $50 monthly water fee
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4401721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

