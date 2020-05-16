3317 Saint Paul St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

Great North City Park 3 Bed 2 bath Tudor Style Home - This adorable vintage Tudor style home is the perfect place to call your new home.

https://realty360view.com/house/3317-n-saint-paul-st-denver-co-80205/

The main floor has a large family room, 2 bedrooms, a full bath and formal dining room. The spacious kitchen has been updated and has plentiful counter and cupboard space. With warm wood floors and vintage architectural touches, this home has lots of character. The home is to be painted a neutral grey or beige before move in.

The finished basement has a large family room (with leather sofa included), a non-conforming bedroom, full bath, and laundry (washer and dryer included). There are two additional small storage rooms for your gear.

The backyard is perfect for entertaining with a covered patio and outdoor curtains. The detached 2-car garage features both front and back garage doors.

Close to City Park, Golf Courses, The Denver Zoo, Hospitals, Dining, Shopping and major transportation (light rail station).

Great fenced in small backyard

Two car detached garage and additional off street parking

Pet may be allowed, please inquire

A/C, Washer/Dryer & All kitchen appliances included

1st month and security deposit to move in

Application Fee $40 per lease signer

Please NO smokers of ANY kind

Tenant pays gas/electric/water/sewer and maintains the yard

Tenant rental/liability insurance required. Please ask for more information



(RLNE1949894)