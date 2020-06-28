Available 11/04/19 Duplex in the heart of the Denver Highlands - Property Id: 153233
Great property located one block from the heart of the Denver Highlands. New washer/dryer. Excellent city bungalow for two busy professionals. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153233p Property Id 153233
(RLNE5131099)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3310 Meade st have any available units?
3310 Meade st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3310 Meade st have?
Some of 3310 Meade st's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3310 Meade st currently offering any rent specials?
3310 Meade st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 Meade st pet-friendly?
Yes, 3310 Meade st is pet friendly.
Does 3310 Meade st offer parking?
No, 3310 Meade st does not offer parking.
Does 3310 Meade st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3310 Meade st offers units with in unit laundry.