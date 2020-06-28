All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

3310 Meade st

3310 Meade Street · No Longer Available
Location

3310 Meade Street, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
Available 11/04/19 Duplex in the heart of the Denver Highlands - Property Id: 153233

Great property located one block from the heart of the Denver Highlands. New washer/dryer. Excellent city bungalow for two busy professionals.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153233p
Property Id 153233

(RLNE5131099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 Meade st have any available units?
3310 Meade st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3310 Meade st have?
Some of 3310 Meade st's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3310 Meade st currently offering any rent specials?
3310 Meade st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 Meade st pet-friendly?
Yes, 3310 Meade st is pet friendly.
Does 3310 Meade st offer parking?
No, 3310 Meade st does not offer parking.
Does 3310 Meade st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3310 Meade st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 Meade st have a pool?
No, 3310 Meade st does not have a pool.
Does 3310 Meade st have accessible units?
No, 3310 Meade st does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 Meade st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3310 Meade st has units with dishwashers.
