All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 330 S Pennsylvania St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
330 S Pennsylvania St
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:20 AM

330 S Pennsylvania St

330 South Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Washington Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

330 South Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
-100% updated
-Close to Wash Park and endless restaurants and Shopping
-2nd Floor Master Suite with Mountain View’s, huge closets and separate bathroom
-Brand new Central AC and water heater
-wood floors throughout
-oversized 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 S Pennsylvania St have any available units?
330 S Pennsylvania St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 S Pennsylvania St have?
Some of 330 S Pennsylvania St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 S Pennsylvania St currently offering any rent specials?
330 S Pennsylvania St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 S Pennsylvania St pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 S Pennsylvania St is pet friendly.
Does 330 S Pennsylvania St offer parking?
Yes, 330 S Pennsylvania St offers parking.
Does 330 S Pennsylvania St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 S Pennsylvania St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 S Pennsylvania St have a pool?
No, 330 S Pennsylvania St does not have a pool.
Does 330 S Pennsylvania St have accessible units?
No, 330 S Pennsylvania St does not have accessible units.
Does 330 S Pennsylvania St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 S Pennsylvania St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave
Denver, CO 80237
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
The Hudson
7201 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80224
Monaco South
2280 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80222
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes
1771 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St
Denver, CO 80247
Julian 32
3405 W 32nd Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University