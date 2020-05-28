All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3273 S. Forest St

3273 South Forest Street · No Longer Available
Location

3273 South Forest Street, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
online portal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
3273 S. Forest St Available 06/18/20 Cozy Home in Great Location with Covered Patio! - More photos coming soon!

Available for 1 or 2 year lease!

You will love this quiet oasis in University Hills! Close to the High Line Canal Trail, Eisenhower Park, Eisenhower Rec Center, and Wellshire Golf Course, and easy access to I-25. Great back yard for entertaining or just relaxing next to the water feature. Xeriscaped front yard with drip system irrigation. This property features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a family room, 1 car garage and a covered patio.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $500/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5788042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

