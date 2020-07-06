3259 S Parker Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub

One Bedroom next to Cherry Creek Dam: Aurora - Property Id: 260600



Experience high rise living with abundant storage, give you all the comforts. Right in South East Denver, easy access to I-225, & I-25. Property fully renovated in 2016.



COMMUNITY AMENITIES:

Serene Outdoor Living Area, Clubroom, Two Fitness Centers, Gathering Area w/ Cabanas, Onsite Walking, Leash Free Dog Park, Bike & Ski Repair Shop, Outdoor & Indoor Pool, Elevators, Walking Distance to Lightrail, Controlled Access Garage Parking, Sundeck



APARTMENT INTERIORS:

Oversized Patios*, Master Suite Balconies*, Washer/Dryer *, Fireplace*, Mountain Views*, 12 ft Ceilings, Designer Lighting, Oversized Closets, Stainless Steel Appliance Package, USB Outlets.

