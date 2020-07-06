All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

3259 S Parker Rd

3259 South Parker Road · No Longer Available
Location

3259 South Parker Road, Denver, CO 80014
Kennedy

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
One Bedroom next to Cherry Creek Dam: Aurora - Property Id: 260600

Experience high rise living with abundant storage, give you all the comforts. Right in South East Denver, easy access to I-225, & I-25. Property fully renovated in 2016.

COMMUNITY AMENITIES:
Serene Outdoor Living Area, Clubroom, Two Fitness Centers, Gathering Area w/ Cabanas, Onsite Walking, Leash Free Dog Park, Bike & Ski Repair Shop, Outdoor & Indoor Pool, Elevators, Walking Distance to Lightrail, Controlled Access Garage Parking, Sundeck

APARTMENT INTERIORS:
Oversized Patios*, Master Suite Balconies*, Washer/Dryer *, Fireplace*, Mountain Views*, 12 ft Ceilings, Designer Lighting, Oversized Closets, Stainless Steel Appliance Package, USB Outlets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260600
Property Id 260600

(RLNE5816444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3259 S Parker Rd have any available units?
3259 S Parker Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3259 S Parker Rd have?
Some of 3259 S Parker Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3259 S Parker Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3259 S Parker Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3259 S Parker Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3259 S Parker Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3259 S Parker Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3259 S Parker Rd offers parking.
Does 3259 S Parker Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3259 S Parker Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3259 S Parker Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3259 S Parker Rd has a pool.
Does 3259 S Parker Rd have accessible units?
No, 3259 S Parker Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3259 S Parker Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3259 S Parker Rd has units with dishwashers.

