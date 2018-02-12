All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:45 PM

3258 Vallejo Street

3258 Vallejo Street · No Longer Available
Location

3258 Vallejo Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Remodeled 3/2 w Exposed Brick in Heart of LoHi!

AVAILABILITY DATE: Sept 5th, 2019
PET RESTRICTIONS: One small dog (under 50 lbs) negotiable

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot LoHi neighborhood!
* 3 bedrooms, 2 bath (including a large master bedroom with attached bath)
* Gorgeous original hardwoods throughout
* Spacious corner lot and features a fenced back yard with large storage shed, secured driveway parking for one vehicle inside the fenced area
* Totally updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances
* Washer and Dryer included on property
* Central A/C

GARAGE/PARKING: One vehicle inside fenced area.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: Tenant responsible for watering, mowing, general upkeep.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $130 in winter, $150 in summer

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: N/A

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Jess Grose

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3258 Vallejo Street have any available units?
3258 Vallejo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3258 Vallejo Street have?
Some of 3258 Vallejo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3258 Vallejo Street currently offering any rent specials?
3258 Vallejo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3258 Vallejo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3258 Vallejo Street is pet friendly.
Does 3258 Vallejo Street offer parking?
Yes, 3258 Vallejo Street offers parking.
Does 3258 Vallejo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3258 Vallejo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3258 Vallejo Street have a pool?
No, 3258 Vallejo Street does not have a pool.
Does 3258 Vallejo Street have accessible units?
No, 3258 Vallejo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3258 Vallejo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3258 Vallejo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
