3250 Magnolia St. Denver CO 80211
Last updated August 8 2019 at 4:11 PM

3250 Magnolia St. Denver CO 80211

Location

3250 Magnolia St, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located 15 minutes East of Downtown Denver, the Park Hill neighborhood offers charming, quiet residential streets and quick access to local dining and major shopping. Characterized by brick ranches, large shade trees and mature landscaping, this 1950's generation neighborhood is a wonderful place to call home.

With quick access to RTD's A-line, as well as walking access to restaurants, breweries, and several parks and recreation centers - there is something here for everyone.

Recently remodeled, this home features an updated kitchen and two updated bathrooms. The main floor boasts hardwood floors, a nice living room and two bedrooms with a full bath. The recently remodeled kitchen features granite counters, updated cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast nook.

The finished basement includes a second living room, 1 additional (non-conforming) bedroom, a bonus 4th room, 2nd full bath, and laundry room - with machines included. *Please note: the bonus room is relatively smaller than the others - and may be best used as a home office, gym, guest room or general flex room.

Out back you will find a fully fenced yard with irrigation system, and a detached two-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3250 Magnolia St. Denver CO 80211 have any available units?
3250 Magnolia St. Denver CO 80211 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3250 Magnolia St. Denver CO 80211 have?
Some of 3250 Magnolia St. Denver CO 80211's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3250 Magnolia St. Denver CO 80211 currently offering any rent specials?
3250 Magnolia St. Denver CO 80211 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3250 Magnolia St. Denver CO 80211 pet-friendly?
No, 3250 Magnolia St. Denver CO 80211 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3250 Magnolia St. Denver CO 80211 offer parking?
Yes, 3250 Magnolia St. Denver CO 80211 offers parking.
Does 3250 Magnolia St. Denver CO 80211 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3250 Magnolia St. Denver CO 80211 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3250 Magnolia St. Denver CO 80211 have a pool?
No, 3250 Magnolia St. Denver CO 80211 does not have a pool.
Does 3250 Magnolia St. Denver CO 80211 have accessible units?
No, 3250 Magnolia St. Denver CO 80211 does not have accessible units.
Does 3250 Magnolia St. Denver CO 80211 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3250 Magnolia St. Denver CO 80211 has units with dishwashers.
