3250 Magnolia St. Denver CO 80211

Located 15 minutes East of Downtown Denver, the Park Hill neighborhood offers charming, quiet residential streets and quick access to local dining and major shopping. Characterized by brick ranches, large shade trees and mature landscaping, this 1950's generation neighborhood is a wonderful place to call home.



With quick access to RTD's A-line, as well as walking access to restaurants, breweries, and several parks and recreation centers - there is something here for everyone.



Recently remodeled, this home features an updated kitchen and two updated bathrooms. The main floor boasts hardwood floors, a nice living room and two bedrooms with a full bath. The recently remodeled kitchen features granite counters, updated cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast nook.



The finished basement includes a second living room, 1 additional (non-conforming) bedroom, a bonus 4th room, 2nd full bath, and laundry room - with machines included. *Please note: the bonus room is relatively smaller than the others - and may be best used as a home office, gym, guest room or general flex room.



Out back you will find a fully fenced yard with irrigation system, and a detached two-car garage.