3236 Cherry St. - Park Hill

3236 Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Location

3236 Cherry Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
gym
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3-bedroom duplex in North Park Hill ready for immediate move-in features hardwood floors, an updated kitchen and a great park right across the street.

The bright, updated kitchen features tons of cherry cabinets, granite tile counters, a built-in microwave over the electric range and a handy dishwasher. Washer/dryer hookups are conveniently located in the kitchen. You’ll also enjoy the breakfast bar that seats three and opens to the open-concept living and dining room.

Hardwood floors extend from the living area into all three bedrooms, making for quick and easy cleaning and maintenance. Nicely updated bathroom with tile floors, tile tub surround and good storage in the vanity. With nearly 1,000 sf of living space, there’s plenty of room for you and your stuff.

Walk out the back door to access the shared rear yard and parking area. Right across the street is the City of Axum Park, featuring a basketball court, playground with a great jungle gym, slide and swings and several covered picnic areas – plus lots of open spaces.

Centrally located just off MLK Blvd on Cherry, this brick home offers quick access to major RTD bus lines and the 'R' light rail line. Minutes to I-70 and Stapleton retail shops and restaurants.

RENTAL TERMS: Rent $1,675; deposit $1,675 (wac). One-year or longer lease preferred. Tenant pays for electric / gas. Water, sewer, trash and mowing are included in rent. Free off-street parking in back. Up to two well-behaved adult pets are welcome with additional fees – please ask for details.

No smokers, please: the use of tobacco and/or cannabis products, vaping, hookah, etc., is prohibited anywhere on the property. $45 per adult application fee -- We do credit checks. If approved, tenant pays a $100 lease prep fee. This property is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited. Please contact us to set a showing - we look forward to hearing from you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3236 Cherry St. - Park Hill have any available units?
3236 Cherry St. - Park Hill doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3236 Cherry St. - Park Hill have?
Some of 3236 Cherry St. - Park Hill's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3236 Cherry St. - Park Hill currently offering any rent specials?
3236 Cherry St. - Park Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3236 Cherry St. - Park Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, 3236 Cherry St. - Park Hill is pet friendly.
Does 3236 Cherry St. - Park Hill offer parking?
Yes, 3236 Cherry St. - Park Hill offers parking.
Does 3236 Cherry St. - Park Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3236 Cherry St. - Park Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3236 Cherry St. - Park Hill have a pool?
No, 3236 Cherry St. - Park Hill does not have a pool.
Does 3236 Cherry St. - Park Hill have accessible units?
No, 3236 Cherry St. - Park Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 3236 Cherry St. - Park Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3236 Cherry St. - Park Hill has units with dishwashers.
