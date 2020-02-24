3236 Cherry St. - Park Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court bocce court gym parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3-bedroom duplex in North Park Hill ready for immediate move-in features hardwood floors, an updated kitchen and a great park right across the street.



The bright, updated kitchen features tons of cherry cabinets, granite tile counters, a built-in microwave over the electric range and a handy dishwasher. Washer/dryer hookups are conveniently located in the kitchen. You’ll also enjoy the breakfast bar that seats three and opens to the open-concept living and dining room.



Hardwood floors extend from the living area into all three bedrooms, making for quick and easy cleaning and maintenance. Nicely updated bathroom with tile floors, tile tub surround and good storage in the vanity. With nearly 1,000 sf of living space, there’s plenty of room for you and your stuff.



Walk out the back door to access the shared rear yard and parking area. Right across the street is the City of Axum Park, featuring a basketball court, playground with a great jungle gym, slide and swings and several covered picnic areas – plus lots of open spaces.



Centrally located just off MLK Blvd on Cherry, this brick home offers quick access to major RTD bus lines and the 'R' light rail line. Minutes to I-70 and Stapleton retail shops and restaurants.



RENTAL TERMS: Rent $1,675; deposit $1,675 (wac). One-year or longer lease preferred. Tenant pays for electric / gas. Water, sewer, trash and mowing are included in rent. Free off-street parking in back. Up to two well-behaved adult pets are welcome with additional fees – please ask for details.



No smokers, please: the use of tobacco and/or cannabis products, vaping, hookah, etc., is prohibited anywhere on the property. $45 per adult application fee -- We do credit checks. If approved, tenant pays a $100 lease prep fee. This property is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited. Please contact us to set a showing - we look forward to hearing from you!