Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3234 W 23rd Ave
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3234 W 23rd Ave
3234 West 23rd Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Sloan Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3234 West 23rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Victorian Home in SloHi - Property Id: 161109
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161109p
Property Id 161109
(RLNE5183106)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3234 W 23rd Ave have any available units?
3234 W 23rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3234 W 23rd Ave have?
Some of 3234 W 23rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3234 W 23rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3234 W 23rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3234 W 23rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3234 W 23rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3234 W 23rd Ave offer parking?
No, 3234 W 23rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3234 W 23rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3234 W 23rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3234 W 23rd Ave have a pool?
No, 3234 W 23rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3234 W 23rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 3234 W 23rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3234 W 23rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3234 W 23rd Ave has units with dishwashers.
