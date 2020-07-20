Rent Calculator
3233 South Eudora St
Last updated March 25 2019 at 12:06 PM
3233 South Eudora St
3233 South Eudora Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3233 South Eudora Street, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 04/05/19 Sunny Eudora Cottage - Property Id: 101828
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101828
Property Id 101828
(RLNE4726148)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3233 South Eudora St have any available units?
3233 South Eudora St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3233 South Eudora St have?
Some of 3233 South Eudora St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3233 South Eudora St currently offering any rent specials?
3233 South Eudora St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3233 South Eudora St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3233 South Eudora St is pet friendly.
Does 3233 South Eudora St offer parking?
No, 3233 South Eudora St does not offer parking.
Does 3233 South Eudora St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3233 South Eudora St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3233 South Eudora St have a pool?
No, 3233 South Eudora St does not have a pool.
Does 3233 South Eudora St have accessible units?
No, 3233 South Eudora St does not have accessible units.
Does 3233 South Eudora St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3233 South Eudora St has units with dishwashers.
