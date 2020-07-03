3218 West 24th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*** 6 MONTH LEASE ONLY !! ***



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Sloans Lake will welcome you with 1,012 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, an open floor plan, washer and dryer in unit, and a partly finished basement. Parking for this property is on street parking. Please note there is permit parking on weekends during stadium events.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Jefferson Park. Also nearby are Sloans Lake, West Highland Shops, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.



2 pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



*** 6 MONTH LEASE ONLY !! ***



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.