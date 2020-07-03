All apartments in Denver
/
Denver, CO
/
3218 West 24th Avenue
Last updated December 9 2019 at 5:56 PM

3218 West 24th Avenue

3218 West 24th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3218 West 24th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** 6 MONTH LEASE ONLY !! ***

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Sloans Lake will welcome you with 1,012 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, an open floor plan, washer and dryer in unit, and a partly finished basement. Parking for this property is on street parking. Please note there is permit parking on weekends during stadium events.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Jefferson Park. Also nearby are Sloans Lake, West Highland Shops, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.

2 pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

*** 6 MONTH LEASE ONLY !! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

