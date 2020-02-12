3200 South Fulton Court

Amenities

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a cul-de-sac in Hampden Heights East will welcome you with 2,400 square feet of living space!



Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with a fridge, stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Other great features of this home include all new paint throughout, new floors, a new roof, an office/study, air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, a finished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property 2 private spots: an attached 1 car garage and a carport.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are Hampden Heights Park and a library. Also nearby are biking/walking trails with open green space and many shopping/dining options. Close to DTC! Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Joe Shoemaker Elementary School, Hamilton Middle School, and Cherry Creek High School.



Dogs are welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and pet rent for $35/month.



Rent includes trash, recycling, and lawn mowing.



