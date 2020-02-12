All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3200 South Fulton Court

3200 South Fulton Court · No Longer Available
Location

3200 South Fulton Court, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a cul-de-sac in Hampden Heights East will welcome you with 2,400 square feet of living space!

Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with a fridge, stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Other great features of this home include all new paint throughout, new floors, a new roof, an office/study, air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, a finished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property 2 private spots: an attached 1 car garage and a carport.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are Hampden Heights Park and a library. Also nearby are biking/walking trails with open green space and many shopping/dining options. Close to DTC! Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Joe Shoemaker Elementary School, Hamilton Middle School, and Cherry Creek High School.

Dogs are welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and pet rent for $35/month.

Rent includes trash, recycling, and lawn mowing.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 South Fulton Court have any available units?
3200 South Fulton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3200 South Fulton Court have?
Some of 3200 South Fulton Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 South Fulton Court currently offering any rent specials?
3200 South Fulton Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 South Fulton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3200 South Fulton Court is pet friendly.
Does 3200 South Fulton Court offer parking?
Yes, 3200 South Fulton Court does offer parking.
Does 3200 South Fulton Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3200 South Fulton Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 South Fulton Court have a pool?
No, 3200 South Fulton Court does not have a pool.
Does 3200 South Fulton Court have accessible units?
No, 3200 South Fulton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 South Fulton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3200 South Fulton Court has units with dishwashers.
