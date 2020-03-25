Rent Calculator
3200 S Federal Blvd #1-4
3200 S Federal Blvd #1-4
3200 South Federal Boulevard
No Longer Available
Location
3200 South Federal Boulevard, Denver, CO 80236
College View
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3200 S Federal Blvd - Great Spacious 2 level town home in a great area of Federal. Easy access location. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath. Large kitchen and one car garage. Available today!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5437760)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3200 S Federal Blvd #1-4 have any available units?
3200 S Federal Blvd #1-4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
Is 3200 S Federal Blvd #1-4 currently offering any rent specials?
3200 S Federal Blvd #1-4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 S Federal Blvd #1-4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3200 S Federal Blvd #1-4 is pet friendly.
Does 3200 S Federal Blvd #1-4 offer parking?
Yes, 3200 S Federal Blvd #1-4 offers parking.
Does 3200 S Federal Blvd #1-4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 S Federal Blvd #1-4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 S Federal Blvd #1-4 have a pool?
No, 3200 S Federal Blvd #1-4 does not have a pool.
Does 3200 S Federal Blvd #1-4 have accessible units?
No, 3200 S Federal Blvd #1-4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 S Federal Blvd #1-4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3200 S Federal Blvd #1-4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3200 S Federal Blvd #1-4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3200 S Federal Blvd #1-4 does not have units with air conditioning.
