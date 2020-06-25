320 N. Osceola St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

>>>>Incredible Property, HURRY, Don't wait.<<< AVAILABLE NOW!



....1st Approved applicant that can take ASAP, RENTS for ONLY $2095 a month!



Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath West Denver Home with Fantastic Fenced Backyard and a detached garage. Highlights include: wood floors, tile accents, 2 family rooms with real wood fireplace, garage, and ceiling fans throughout, brand new appliances, and fresh paint., plus so much more!



Just a 10 minute drive to Downtown Denver and a 3 minutes to Barnum Park,

or 10 minutes to Sloan's Lake and the Alamo Drafthouse. Like to hit the mountains? Easy access!



Available: NOW!

Pets: Negotiable



Sorry, No Section 8.



Included: Trash, Washer & Dryer, Garage



Features:

-Wood Floors

-Tile

-Ceiling Fans Throughout

-Window Coverings

- Fresh Paint

- New Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, and Dishwasher)

- Gas Cooking

- Dining, Living, and 2 Family Rooms

- Buil-In Niches

- 1 Car Garage Plus Driveway for 3 additional



APPLICATION LINK: