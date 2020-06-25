320 N. Osceola St

Amenities
>>>>Incredible Property, HURRY, Don't wait.<<< AVAILABLE NOW!
....1st Approved applicant that can take ASAP, RENTS for ONLY $2095 a month!
Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath West Denver Home with Fantastic Fenced Backyard and a detached garage. Highlights include: wood floors, tile accents, 2 family rooms with real wood fireplace, garage, and ceiling fans throughout, brand new appliances, and fresh paint., plus so much more!
Just a 10 minute drive to Downtown Denver and a 3 minutes to Barnum Park,
or 10 minutes to Sloan's Lake and the Alamo Drafthouse. Like to hit the mountains? Easy access!
Available: NOW!
Pets: Negotiable
Sorry, No Section 8.
Included: Trash, Washer & Dryer, Garage
Features:
-Wood Floors
-Tile
-Ceiling Fans Throughout
-Window Coverings
- Fresh Paint
- New Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, and Dishwasher)
- Gas Cooking
- Dining, Living, and 2 Family Rooms
- Buil-In Niches
- 1 Car Garage Plus Driveway for 3 additional
APPLICATION LINK: