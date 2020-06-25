All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 29 2019 at 10:24 PM

320 N. Osceola St

320 Osceola Street · No Longer Available
Location

320 Osceola Street, Denver, CO 80219
Barnum

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
>>>>Incredible Property, HURRY, Don't wait.<<< AVAILABLE NOW!

....1st Approved applicant that can take ASAP, RENTS for ONLY $2095 a month!

Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath West Denver Home with Fantastic Fenced Backyard and a detached garage. Highlights include: wood floors, tile accents, 2 family rooms with real wood fireplace, garage, and ceiling fans throughout, brand new appliances, and fresh paint., plus so much more!

Just a 10 minute drive to Downtown Denver and a 3 minutes to Barnum Park,
or 10 minutes to Sloan's Lake and the Alamo Drafthouse. Like to hit the mountains? Easy access!

Available: NOW!
Pets: Negotiable

Sorry, No Section 8.

Included: Trash, Washer & Dryer, Garage

Features:
-Wood Floors
-Tile
-Ceiling Fans Throughout
-Window Coverings
- Fresh Paint
- New Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, and Dishwasher)
- Gas Cooking
- Dining, Living, and 2 Family Rooms
- Buil-In Niches
- 1 Car Garage Plus Driveway for 3 additional

APPLICATION LINK:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 N. Osceola St have any available units?
320 N. Osceola St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 N. Osceola St have?
Some of 320 N. Osceola St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 N. Osceola St currently offering any rent specials?
320 N. Osceola St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 N. Osceola St pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 N. Osceola St is pet friendly.
Does 320 N. Osceola St offer parking?
Yes, 320 N. Osceola St offers parking.
Does 320 N. Osceola St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 N. Osceola St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 N. Osceola St have a pool?
No, 320 N. Osceola St does not have a pool.
Does 320 N. Osceola St have accessible units?
No, 320 N. Osceola St does not have accessible units.
Does 320 N. Osceola St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 N. Osceola St has units with dishwashers.
