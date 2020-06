Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home offers a huge lot with tons of storage for your cars, RV- gigantic 3 car attached garage plus a detached 2 car and a large shed. The updated ranch style home features 3 beds and 4 baths- plus an office that could be a 4th bedroom- the gourmet kitchen is to die for with slab granite and custom cabinets. This is real country living, but still close to shopping, highway access, restaurants.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4995069)