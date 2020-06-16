3157 Geneva Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 2,051 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, fenced yard, or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Spring Park, San Creek, and Bluff Lake. Also nearby are Cattivella, Starbucks, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 225, I-70, and 270.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.