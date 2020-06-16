All apartments in Denver
Location

3157 Geneva Court, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 2,051 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, fenced yard, or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Spring Park, San Creek, and Bluff Lake. Also nearby are Cattivella, Starbucks, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 225, I-70, and 270.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3157 Geneva Court have any available units?
3157 Geneva Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3157 Geneva Court have?
Some of 3157 Geneva Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3157 Geneva Court currently offering any rent specials?
3157 Geneva Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3157 Geneva Court pet-friendly?
No, 3157 Geneva Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3157 Geneva Court offer parking?
Yes, 3157 Geneva Court offers parking.
Does 3157 Geneva Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3157 Geneva Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3157 Geneva Court have a pool?
Yes, 3157 Geneva Court has a pool.
Does 3157 Geneva Court have accessible units?
No, 3157 Geneva Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3157 Geneva Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3157 Geneva Court does not have units with dishwashers.
