3150 N Saint Paul St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9bfe737073 ---- Freshly Updated and ready for great tenants! This wonderful home in the heart of Park Hill and just blocks from City Park features an nicely renovated kitchen, hardwood floors, finished basement with a 3rd bedroom and an additional flex room, newly sodded fenced yard with sprinkler system, and large oversized 2 car garage. Swamp cooler, Washer, Dryer also provided. Rent includes Water, Sewer, Trash and owner will provide lawn mowing. Tenant responsible for gas, electricity. Dog friendly, No cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website Finished Basement Large Garage Lawn Care Provided Nicely Landscaped Renovated Swamp Cooler