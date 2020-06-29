All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3150 N Saint Paul St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3150 N Saint Paul St
Last updated June 29 2019 at 1:41 PM

3150 N Saint Paul St

3150 North Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3150 North Saint Paul Street, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9bfe737073 ---- Freshly Updated and ready for great tenants! This wonderful home in the heart of Park Hill and just blocks from City Park features an nicely renovated kitchen, hardwood floors, finished basement with a 3rd bedroom and an additional flex room, newly sodded fenced yard with sprinkler system, and large oversized 2 car garage. Swamp cooler, Washer, Dryer also provided. Rent includes Water, Sewer, Trash and owner will provide lawn mowing. Tenant responsible for gas, electricity. Dog friendly, No cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website Finished Basement Large Garage Lawn Care Provided Nicely Landscaped Renovated Swamp Cooler

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3150 N Saint Paul St have any available units?
3150 N Saint Paul St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3150 N Saint Paul St have?
Some of 3150 N Saint Paul St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3150 N Saint Paul St currently offering any rent specials?
3150 N Saint Paul St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3150 N Saint Paul St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3150 N Saint Paul St is pet friendly.
Does 3150 N Saint Paul St offer parking?
Yes, 3150 N Saint Paul St offers parking.
Does 3150 N Saint Paul St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3150 N Saint Paul St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3150 N Saint Paul St have a pool?
No, 3150 N Saint Paul St does not have a pool.
Does 3150 N Saint Paul St have accessible units?
No, 3150 N Saint Paul St does not have accessible units.
Does 3150 N Saint Paul St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3150 N Saint Paul St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Riverfront Green
1750 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80202
Country Club Towers II & III
1101 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd
Denver, CO 80230
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way
Denver, CO 80237
The Henry
201 East Mississippi Avenue
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University