Last updated April 22 2019 at 7:43 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3139 West Virginia Avenue
3139 W Virginia Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3139 W Virginia Ave, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 bed and 1 bath condo unit located in lower level. reserved parking space. Upper level also available for $1,100month. Phone call is the best way to set viewing 303-898-6868
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3139 West Virginia Avenue have any available units?
3139 West Virginia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3139 West Virginia Avenue have?
Some of 3139 West Virginia Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3139 West Virginia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3139 West Virginia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3139 West Virginia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3139 West Virginia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denver
.
Does 3139 West Virginia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3139 West Virginia Avenue offers parking.
Does 3139 West Virginia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3139 West Virginia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3139 West Virginia Avenue have a pool?
No, 3139 West Virginia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3139 West Virginia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3139 West Virginia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3139 West Virginia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3139 West Virginia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
