Last updated February 1 2020 at 6:09 AM

3100 E. Cherry Creek South Drive

3100 Cherry Creek South Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3100 Cherry Creek South Drive, Denver, CO 80209
Belcaro

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
bbq/grill
This second-floor unit is located in Cherry Creek. Enjoy the Cherry Creek walking trails, mall, shops and restaurants. The Cherry Creek Tower offers some fantastic amenities and at 1,030 square feet, you will have plenty of room for entertaining, storage, and everyday use in this condominium. With most of the property lined with floor to ceiling windows, you will have plenty of natural lighting.

This unit includes a garage parking spot and storage unit. Enjoy the large outdoor pavilion. Use the fitness room with all of the essential workout equipment, and after you spend some time there, why not use the grilling area for a barbecue or take a dip in the refreshing pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

