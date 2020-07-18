Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

3100 Cherry Creek Drive South, #108 Available 08/01/20 CHERRY CREEK: 1BR Garden Level, Total Renovation With Mid-Century Cool Factor. - EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this beautifully renovated condo home for August move-in! Enjoy 'staying at home' under the summer sun at the building's pool.



Centrally located in S University Blvd, E Alameda Ave & Cherry Creek South Dr triangle, our condo is walking, jogging, biking or driving distance to all Cherry Creek offers. From 'the mall', restaurants, tennis and parks to many nearby employers with potential opportunities for your job search. A great location!



Inside, this 1BR / 1BA garden level unit's floor to ceiling windows and wide plank flooring showcases a gourmet kitchen with a full compliment of new appliances, cabinetry, quartz countertops and custom lighting. This unit is pre-wired for various media.



The meticulously maintained mid-century styling of the building's exterior makes your future residence stand out compared to 'average' properties available and is a great value for the money.



Visit EDGE at www.experiencedge.com to look at this property, rental criteria and application. Call Erik - 720.458.0227 or text Tony - 303.547.7031 - for details. (SS 2020-0716)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4447928)