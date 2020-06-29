All apartments in Denver
3082 S Florence Ct

3082 South Florence Court · No Longer Available
Location

3082 South Florence Court, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brick ranch style home in the Hampden Heights neighborhood. Enjoy vaulted ceilings with skylights, a wood burning fireplace, covered back porch, newer windows, master suite, & attached 2-car garage. The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Tile flooring in the bathrooms with clean finishes. The backyard is very functional on a flat lot and fully fenced with a covered back patio. The home sits on a huge .24 acre lot on a cul-de-sac with a green belt that leads to Hampden Heights Park at the end of it. Additionally access to the Cherry Creek trail is less than 1 block away and the home is a 1.3 mile walk to the Dayton Light-Rail station according to google maps.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3082 S Florence Ct have any available units?
3082 S Florence Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3082 S Florence Ct have?
Some of 3082 S Florence Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3082 S Florence Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3082 S Florence Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3082 S Florence Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3082 S Florence Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3082 S Florence Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3082 S Florence Ct offers parking.
Does 3082 S Florence Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3082 S Florence Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3082 S Florence Ct have a pool?
No, 3082 S Florence Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3082 S Florence Ct have accessible units?
No, 3082 S Florence Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3082 S Florence Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3082 S Florence Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
