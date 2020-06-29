3082 S Florence Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Brick ranch style home in the Hampden Heights neighborhood. Enjoy vaulted ceilings with skylights, a wood burning fireplace, covered back porch, newer windows, master suite, & attached 2-car garage. The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Tile flooring in the bathrooms with clean finishes. The backyard is very functional on a flat lot and fully fenced with a covered back patio. The home sits on a huge .24 acre lot on a cul-de-sac with a green belt that leads to Hampden Heights Park at the end of it. Additionally access to the Cherry Creek trail is less than 1 block away and the home is a 1.3 mile walk to the Dayton Light-Rail station according to google maps.