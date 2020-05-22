Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3068 W 37th Ave Available 02/25/19 Convenient 2BD, 1BA West Highlands Home with 2-Car Garage, Near Parks and Recreation - THE BASICS



RENT: $2,140

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1 (full)

PARKING: 2-car garage; additional street parking



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a flat $20 monthly water/sewer fee paid with rent.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE4722398)