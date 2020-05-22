All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3068 W 37th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3068 W 37th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3068 W 37th Ave

3068 W 37th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3068 W 37th Ave, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3068 W 37th Ave Available 02/25/19 Convenient 2BD, 1BA West Highlands Home with 2-Car Garage, Near Parks and Recreation - THE BASICS

RENT: $2,140
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1 (full)
PARKING: 2-car garage; additional street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a flat $20 monthly water/sewer fee paid with rent.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4722398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3068 W 37th Ave have any available units?
3068 W 37th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3068 W 37th Ave have?
Some of 3068 W 37th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3068 W 37th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3068 W 37th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3068 W 37th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3068 W 37th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3068 W 37th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3068 W 37th Ave offers parking.
Does 3068 W 37th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3068 W 37th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3068 W 37th Ave have a pool?
No, 3068 W 37th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3068 W 37th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3068 W 37th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3068 W 37th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3068 W 37th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave
Denver, CO 80227
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street
Denver, CO 80238
Elevate at Pena station
17607 East 61st Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St
Denver, CO 80205
7/S Denver Haus
175 E 7th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Z53
5360-5380 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80221
Line 28 at LoHi
1560 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University