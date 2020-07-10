All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3050 Zuni Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3050 Zuni Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:28 PM

3050 Zuni Street

3050 Zuni Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3050 Zuni Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Charming two bedroom, one bath rowhouse located in the amazing LoHi neighborhood.
Private deck and small grass area, perfect if you have a dog!
Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, and retail shops within one block.
Broncos stadium and downtown within scootering distance!

Lease can begin July 1st or August 1st.
Dogs allowed upon interview.
No Cats
1 month security deposit and 1 months rent due at signing.
Must pass background and credit check.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,649, Security Deposit: $1,649, Available 7/1/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3050 Zuni Street have any available units?
3050 Zuni Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 3050 Zuni Street currently offering any rent specials?
3050 Zuni Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 Zuni Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3050 Zuni Street is pet friendly.
Does 3050 Zuni Street offer parking?
No, 3050 Zuni Street does not offer parking.
Does 3050 Zuni Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3050 Zuni Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 Zuni Street have a pool?
No, 3050 Zuni Street does not have a pool.
Does 3050 Zuni Street have accessible units?
No, 3050 Zuni Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3050 Zuni Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3050 Zuni Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3050 Zuni Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3050 Zuni Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Denizen
415 S Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80223
AMLI Park Avenue
755 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Mint Urban Infinity
1251 S Bellaire St
Denver, CO 80246
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80231
1520 S Albion
1520 South Albion Street
Denver, CO 80222
Lawrence 5
3400 Lawrence Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University