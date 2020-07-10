3050 Zuni Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed coffee bar

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Charming two bedroom, one bath rowhouse located in the amazing LoHi neighborhood.

Private deck and small grass area, perfect if you have a dog!

Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, and retail shops within one block.

Broncos stadium and downtown within scootering distance!



Lease can begin July 1st or August 1st.

Dogs allowed upon interview.

No Cats

1 month security deposit and 1 months rent due at signing.

Must pass background and credit check.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,649, Security Deposit: $1,649, Available 7/1/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.