3039 W 19th Ave

Room being rented out in Sloan's Lake row home. Newly built, with all the modern finishes. Perfect location for professionals looking to commute to Downtown Denver. Hallack Park is right down the road, and there are several fitness centers close by if that's your jam. If you prefer working out in nature Sloan's lake is only a short walk away.



The house has a rooftop with beautiful views of the mountains and the city. The room has a full bath right next to it. Monthly rent: $975. A security deposit of $975 and at least a 6-month lease is required. Pet dog considered with a $75/mo non-refundable pet rent and no more than one dog allowed. There are already three animals in the house and your pet must play nice with them. Dogs must be 45lb or less. If you are interested, email me with your availability and we can meet. There is a $50.00 application fee per person (credit & background check). This is taken off of your first months rent if you decide this is the right fit for you.



There will be another female roomate living in the home. We are both in our 20's and work downtown. We like to keep tidy and clean, usually keeping to ourselves. As mentioned before, there will also be two cats and a dog living in the home.



Date Available: August 1st, 2020.

Room on third floor with bathroom in hall also on 3rd floor - $975/mo.



Utilities Included:

- Electric .

- Heating .

- Water .

- Gas .

- High-Speed Internet .



Images used are of the model home, for videos of the actual house please see below.

Video of the home: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1s49UhFmiAsdCsvYR0iGZMGLq_MIpHcy4