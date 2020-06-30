All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 17 2020 at 7:15 AM

3039 W 19th Ave

3039 West 19th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3039 West 19th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Room being rented out in Sloan's Lake row home. Newly built, with all the modern finishes. Perfect location for professionals looking to commute to Downtown Denver. Hallack Park is right down the road, and there are several fitness centers close by if that's your jam. If you prefer working out in nature Sloan's lake is only a short walk away.

The house has a rooftop with beautiful views of the mountains and the city. The room has a full bath right next to it. Monthly rent: $975. A security deposit of $975 and at least a 6-month lease is required. Pet dog considered with a $75/mo non-refundable pet rent and no more than one dog allowed. There are already three animals in the house and your pet must play nice with them. Dogs must be 45lb or less. If you are interested, email me with your availability and we can meet. There is a $50.00 application fee per person (credit & background check). This is taken off of your first months rent if you decide this is the right fit for you.

There will be another female roomate living in the home. We are both in our 20's and work downtown. We like to keep tidy and clean, usually keeping to ourselves. As mentioned before, there will also be two cats and a dog living in the home.

Date Available: August 1st, 2020.
Room on third floor with bathroom in hall also on 3rd floor - $975/mo.

Utilities Included:
- Electric .
- Heating .
- Water .
- Gas .
- High-Speed Internet .

Images used are of the model home, for videos of the actual house please see below.
Video of the home: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1s49UhFmiAsdCsvYR0iGZMGLq_MIpHcy4

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3039 W 19th Ave have any available units?
3039 W 19th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3039 W 19th Ave have?
Some of 3039 W 19th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3039 W 19th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3039 W 19th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3039 W 19th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3039 W 19th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3039 W 19th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3039 W 19th Ave offers parking.
Does 3039 W 19th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3039 W 19th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3039 W 19th Ave have a pool?
No, 3039 W 19th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3039 W 19th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3039 W 19th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3039 W 19th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3039 W 19th Ave has units with dishwashers.

