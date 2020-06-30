Rent Calculator
3033 Umatilla Street
3033 Umatilla Street
No Longer Available
Location
3033 Umatilla Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Two Story Loft Style Townhome could be 3 Bedroom use, Secure Parking Garage, Great Location, Call Today For a Private Showing, Kitchen has Island and Room for Table, Includes Washer Dryer,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3033 Umatilla Street have any available units?
3033 Umatilla Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3033 Umatilla Street have?
Some of 3033 Umatilla Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3033 Umatilla Street currently offering any rent specials?
3033 Umatilla Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 Umatilla Street pet-friendly?
No, 3033 Umatilla Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denver
.
Does 3033 Umatilla Street offer parking?
Yes, 3033 Umatilla Street offers parking.
Does 3033 Umatilla Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3033 Umatilla Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 Umatilla Street have a pool?
No, 3033 Umatilla Street does not have a pool.
Does 3033 Umatilla Street have accessible units?
No, 3033 Umatilla Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 Umatilla Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3033 Umatilla Street has units with dishwashers.
