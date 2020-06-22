All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 7:34 AM

3031 W 38th Ave

3031 West 38th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3031 West 38th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This totally renovated from top to bottom home has two bedrooms and 1 bath with beautiful dark hardwood flooring and modern light fixtures great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas stove! Bathroom is gorgeous and has a sky light to top thing off. This home also has unfinished basement for all your storage needs!includes two reserved parking spaces entrance from alley. Water sewer is included. Sorry but no pets allowed.
To schedule a showing please contact Patricia 720 882-8040 or email patricia@woodruffpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 W 38th Ave have any available units?
3031 W 38th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3031 W 38th Ave have?
Some of 3031 W 38th Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3031 W 38th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3031 W 38th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 W 38th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3031 W 38th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3031 W 38th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3031 W 38th Ave offers parking.
Does 3031 W 38th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3031 W 38th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 W 38th Ave have a pool?
No, 3031 W 38th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3031 W 38th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3031 W 38th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 W 38th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3031 W 38th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
