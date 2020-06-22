3031 W 38th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This totally renovated from top to bottom home has two bedrooms and 1 bath with beautiful dark hardwood flooring and modern light fixtures great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas stove! Bathroom is gorgeous and has a sky light to top thing off. This home also has unfinished basement for all your storage needs!includes two reserved parking spaces entrance from alley. Water sewer is included. Sorry but no pets allowed.

To schedule a showing please contact Patricia 720 882-8040 or email patricia@woodruffpm.com