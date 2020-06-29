3030 S Harrison Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage internet access media room

Coveted Slavens School District + Wellshire Neighborhood! - VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!!



HIGHLIGHTS: Rare Find! Slavens School home in the Wellshire neighborhood. Great location with a wonderfully updated home. Large backyard with shed, mature trees, and ample light!



AWESOME LOCATION: Wellshire neighborhood of South Denver. Zoned for Slavens School. Close to Wellshire Golf Course and greenery. Walk to Sprouts Farmers Market, Artisan Landmark Theater, and a lot of other shopping+attractions. Very easy access to Colorado Blvd.



LAYOUT: 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home with great updates. Hardwood flooring in all but one bedroom. Enjoy a cookout on the incredibly huge deck and spacious fenced back yard. No basement or garage.



NEARBY SCHOOLS: Slavens K-8 School 0.9 mi, Thomas Jefferson High School 9-12 1.5 mi



NEED TO KNOW: First month's rent + 1 month's deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Dogs welcome. $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet. No more than 2 dogs. All dogs must be 1yrs or older and house trained. $20 per pet registration required upon applying. Tenants responsible for Xcel (Gas/Electric), Water/sewer, and optional utilities such as cable, internet. Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal. 12 mo+ lease (end date from April to June 2020 or 2021 preferred).



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5760240)