All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3030 S Harrison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3030 S Harrison Street
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

3030 S Harrison Street

3030 South Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3030 South Harrison Street, Denver, CO 80210
Wellshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Coveted Slavens School District + Wellshire Neighborhood! - VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!!

HIGHLIGHTS: Rare Find! Slavens School home in the Wellshire neighborhood. Great location with a wonderfully updated home. Large backyard with shed, mature trees, and ample light!

AWESOME LOCATION: Wellshire neighborhood of South Denver. Zoned for Slavens School. Close to Wellshire Golf Course and greenery. Walk to Sprouts Farmers Market, Artisan Landmark Theater, and a lot of other shopping+attractions. Very easy access to Colorado Blvd.

LAYOUT: 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home with great updates. Hardwood flooring in all but one bedroom. Enjoy a cookout on the incredibly huge deck and spacious fenced back yard. No basement or garage.

NEARBY SCHOOLS: Slavens K-8 School 0.9 mi, Thomas Jefferson High School 9-12 1.5 mi

NEED TO KNOW: First month's rent + 1 month's deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Dogs welcome. $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet. No more than 2 dogs. All dogs must be 1yrs or older and house trained. $20 per pet registration required upon applying. Tenants responsible for Xcel (Gas/Electric), Water/sewer, and optional utilities such as cable, internet. Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal. 12 mo+ lease (end date from April to June 2020 or 2021 preferred).

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5760240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 S Harrison Street have any available units?
3030 S Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 S Harrison Street have?
Some of 3030 S Harrison Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 S Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
3030 S Harrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 S Harrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3030 S Harrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 3030 S Harrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 3030 S Harrison Street offers parking.
Does 3030 S Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 S Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 S Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 3030 S Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 3030 S Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 3030 S Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 S Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3030 S Harrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1170 Logan
1170 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street
Denver, CO 80238
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Alton Green Apartments
8965 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
7/S Denver Haus
175 E 7th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd
Denver, CO 80230
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University