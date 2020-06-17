295 S Cherokee St B6

Amenities
South Broadway Two Bedroom Near Alameda Station - Property Id: 248516
B61 two bedroom floor plan with two units ready now. 15 month lease term. *rent price subject to daily variable rates.
Central, urban location right next to Denver Biscuit Company, Beatrice & Woodsley or Historian's Ale House. Watch independent films at the Mayan Theatre, read to a cup of coffee at Gallagher Books or go bowling at Punch Bowl Social. Right next to Alameda light rail station and close commute to central downtown.
Apartment Interiors: * In select units
Built-in Desk* + Patio or Balcony*, Stainless Steel Appliances*, Walk-in Closet**, Kitchen Island**
Kitchen Pantry**, Wood-style Flooring*, Mountain
Property Features:
Rooftop Sky Lounge + Year-round pool & hot tub
Fitness Center with Yoga Studio; Proximity to Alameda Station Light Rail + Gated Garage w/ Reserved Parking.
Pet Grooming Station + Off-Leash Dog Run.
Bike & Ski Shop w/ Storage, 5 BBQ Grilling Stations
Clubroom with Billiards + Outdoor Fire Places
Valet Trash & Recycling + Cyber Cafe
LEED Gold Certified
