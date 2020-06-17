All apartments in Denver
295 S Cherokee St B6

295 South Cherokee Street · (720) 730-6797
Location

295 South Cherokee Street, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B6 · Avail. now

$2,238

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
trash valet
yoga
South Broadway Two Bedroom Near Alameda Station - Property Id: 248516

B61 two bedroom floor plan with two units ready now. 15 month lease term. *rent price subject to daily variable rates.

Central, urban location right next to Denver Biscuit Company, Beatrice & Woodsley or Historian's Ale House. Watch independent films at the Mayan Theatre, read to a cup of coffee at Gallagher Books or go bowling at Punch Bowl Social. Right next to Alameda light rail station and close commute to central downtown.

Apartment Interiors: * In select units
Built-in Desk* + Patio or Balcony*, Stainless Steel Appliances*, Walk-in Closet**, Kitchen Island**
Kitchen Pantry**, Wood-style Flooring*, Mountain

Property Features:
Rooftop Sky Lounge + Year-round pool & hot tub
Fitness Center with Yoga Studio; Proximity to Alameda Station Light Rail + Gated Garage w/ Reserved Parking.
Pet Grooming Station + Off-Leash Dog Run.
Bike & Ski Shop w/ Storage, 5 BBQ Grilling Stations
Clubroom with Billiards + Outdoor Fire Places
Valet Trash & Recycling + Cyber Cafe
LEED Gold Certified
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248516
Property Id 248516

(RLNE5656209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

