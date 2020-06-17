295 S Cherokee St B6

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

South Broadway Two Bedroom Near Alameda Station - Property Id: 248516



B61 two bedroom floor plan with two units ready now. 15 month lease term. *rent price subject to daily variable rates.



Central, urban location right next to Denver Biscuit Company, Beatrice & Woodsley or Historian's Ale House. Watch independent films at the Mayan Theatre, read to a cup of coffee at Gallagher Books or go bowling at Punch Bowl Social. Right next to Alameda light rail station and close commute to central downtown.



Apartment Interiors: * In select units

Built-in Desk* + Patio or Balcony*, Stainless Steel Appliances*, Walk-in Closet**, Kitchen Island**

Kitchen Pantry**, Wood-style Flooring*, Mountain



Property Features:

Rooftop Sky Lounge + Year-round pool & hot tub

Fitness Center with Yoga Studio; Proximity to Alameda Station Light Rail + Gated Garage w/ Reserved Parking.

Pet Grooming Station + Off-Leash Dog Run.

Bike & Ski Shop w/ Storage, 5 BBQ Grilling Stations

Clubroom with Billiards + Outdoor Fire Places

Valet Trash & Recycling + Cyber Cafe

LEED Gold Certified

