2946 W 2ND AVE
Last updated October 2 2019 at 10:25 PM
2946 W 2ND AVE
2946 West 2nd Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2946 West 2nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80219
Valverde
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely updated Denver bungalow. Pets welcome. 2 beds and 1 bath. Availalbe 10/20/19.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2946 W 2ND AVE have any available units?
2946 W 2ND AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2946 W 2ND AVE have?
Some of 2946 W 2ND AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2946 W 2ND AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2946 W 2ND AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2946 W 2ND AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2946 W 2ND AVE is pet friendly.
Does 2946 W 2ND AVE offer parking?
No, 2946 W 2ND AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2946 W 2ND AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2946 W 2ND AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2946 W 2ND AVE have a pool?
No, 2946 W 2ND AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2946 W 2ND AVE have accessible units?
No, 2946 W 2ND AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2946 W 2ND AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2946 W 2ND AVE has units with dishwashers.
