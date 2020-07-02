2945 Umatilla Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY - GORGEOUS FULLY FURNISHED LoHi show-home featured in a popular Design Magazine; this home embodies the best of modern luxury living in one of Denver's most vibrant neighborhoods! This home's perfect interior design will beset a luxuriously chic yet tranquil environment. The location and rooftop deck are perfect for entertaining guests and or gathering for a night out to TOP restaurants/entertainment. Easy access to downtown and LoDo's transportation center make for an ideal location. Wonderful features include two living spaces a nice easy to maintain green backyard, West facing rooftop deck with gorgeous views of the cathedral and a two car tandem garage. Bring your belongings and start living your best life in this FABULOUSLY decorated well located modern home! The home is available now for occupancy!