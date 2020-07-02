All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 24 2020 at 2:41 AM

2945 Umatilla Street

2945 Umatilla Street · No Longer Available
Location

2945 Umatilla Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY - GORGEOUS FULLY FURNISHED LoHi show-home featured in a popular Design Magazine; this home embodies the best of modern luxury living in one of Denver's most vibrant neighborhoods! This home's perfect interior design will beset a luxuriously chic yet tranquil environment. The location and rooftop deck are perfect for entertaining guests and or gathering for a night out to TOP restaurants/entertainment. Easy access to downtown and LoDo's transportation center make for an ideal location. Wonderful features include two living spaces a nice easy to maintain green backyard, West facing rooftop deck with gorgeous views of the cathedral and a two car tandem garage. Bring your belongings and start living your best life in this FABULOUSLY decorated well located modern home! The home is available now for occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2945 Umatilla Street have any available units?
2945 Umatilla Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2945 Umatilla Street currently offering any rent specials?
2945 Umatilla Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2945 Umatilla Street pet-friendly?
No, 2945 Umatilla Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2945 Umatilla Street offer parking?
Yes, 2945 Umatilla Street offers parking.
Does 2945 Umatilla Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2945 Umatilla Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2945 Umatilla Street have a pool?
No, 2945 Umatilla Street does not have a pool.
Does 2945 Umatilla Street have accessible units?
No, 2945 Umatilla Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2945 Umatilla Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2945 Umatilla Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2945 Umatilla Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2945 Umatilla Street does not have units with air conditioning.

