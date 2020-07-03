2931 E 2nd Ave

Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom in Cherry Creek - Property Id: 138393
Apartment Amenities:
In-home Washer and Dryer
Walk-Out Balconies With Breathtaking City or Mountain views
Modern, Open Floor Plans
White Quartz Countertops
Luxurious Soaking Tubs
Nest Thermostats
Sound attenuated flooring
Stainless Steel Appliances
Rentable storage units between
Vaulted Ceilings
Walk-in Closets
Community Amenities:
Elevator
Short Term Leases
Walkout Balconies
Direct-to-Door Package Delivery
On-site fitness center
On-site dog wash
Kombucha on Tap!
Private parking garage with reserved spaces
Pet-Friendly Living
Complimentary On-Site Bike Storage
Controlled entry
State-Of-The-Art Siedle Video Security Systems
On-site executive conference room
On-Site Concierge Services
24/7 Resident Lounge with free, high-speed Wi-Fi and an 80-inch TV with DirecTV
A Walk Score Of 90-100, considered a "Walker's Paradise"
On-site Property Management Team
Direct-To-Door Dry Cleaning Service
